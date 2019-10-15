Home Nation

UP: Jolt to Congress as ex-MP Ratna Singh joins BJP

With Ratna Singh joining the BJP, the Congress is now in deep trouble in an area that was once known as its stronghold.

Published: 15th October 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former MP Ratna Singh has switched sides to BJP. (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

PRATAPGARH: The Congress in Uttar Pradesh suffered yet another jolt on Tuesday when its former MP Ratna Singh joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Pratapgarh during an election rally.

Ratna Singh, 60, is the daughter of former Union minister Dinesh Singh who is known for his association with the Gandhi family. She was said to be upset with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Ratna Singh won the 1996, 1999 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Pratapgarh on a Congress ticket.

With her joining the BJP, the Congress is now in deep trouble in an area that was once known as its stronghold.

Rae Bareli, which is Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, is flanked by Pratapgarh on one side and Amethi on the other.

Amethi has already been lost to the BJP when Union minister Smriti Irani won the Lok Sabha poll, defeating then Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In Rae Bareli, two Congress legislators, Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh, have already turned hostile and it is a matter of time before they formally join the BJP. Both the legislators had defied the Congress whip and had participated in the special Assembly session on October 2.

With Ratna Singh joining the BJP in Pratapgarh, the Congress now stands completely isolated in the region.

Earlier, Congress MP Sanjay Singh had also quit the Congress to join the BJP. Sanjay Singh belonged to Amethi and had contested elections from Sultanpur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ratna Singh Pratapgarh
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp