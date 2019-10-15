Home Nation

Woman killed as Pakistan heavily shells civilian areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The death of the woman raised the number of fatalities in Pakistani firing along the LoC in the past four days to three.

Published: 15th October 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC , Border , War

A heavy exchange of fire was going on when the last reports were received, an official said. ( File Photo | PTI )

By PTI

JAMMU: A 24-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday in heavy shelling by the Pakistan Army, targeting villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Shameema Akhtar, a resident of Noona-Bandi, was killed in the Pakistani shelling in the Shahpur sector, Poonch District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav said.

He said four buffaloes also perished in the Pakistani shelling on forward villages and posts since the morning.

Earlier, a defence spokesperson said the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by resorting to small-arms firing and mortar shelling in the Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch around 9.30 am.

"The Indian Army retaliated effectively to silence the Pakistani guns, but the casualties suffered by the other side were not known immediately," he said.

A police official said the firing intensified as the day passed and spread to the nearby Shahpur sector, causing panic among the border residents.

"Most of the people stayed indoors," the official said, adding that Akhtar was hit by splinters after a mortar shell landed near her.

"Several houses suffered damages in the cross-border shelling", he said.

A heavy exchange of fire was going on when the last reports were received, the official added.

The death of the woman raised the number of fatalities in Pakistani firing along the LoC in the past four days to three.

Earlier, two Army jawans were killed in two separate incidents of ceasefire violation in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district and the Uri sector in Baramulla district on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ceasefire Violations Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan Indian Army LoC Poonch District
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp