Home Nation

Xi Jinping told me he has seen Dangal movie: PM Modi at Haryana rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he got to know this during the recent visit by Xi Jinping to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 15th October 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHARKHI DADRI: As he pitched for wrestler Babita Phogat, the BJP candidate from the Dadri assembly seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has seen the movie based on her and her father.

Modi said he got to know this during the recent visit by Xi to Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

"Chinese president Xi Jinping during an informal meeting told me with a lot of pride that he has seen Dangal movie. He also told me that he saw in the movie what wonders daughters were capable of doing," Modi said.

Modi said these words from the Chinese president made him feel proud of Haryana.

"Mahre chhoree chhorion say kam hey ke (Are our girls any less than the boys?)" he said in Haryanvi, quoting a dialogue from the film.

Babita Phogat, 29, became a household name after Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal' (wrestling ring), a film about the struggle of her father and noted wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat to train her and her sister Geeta, turned out to be a runaway hit.

Mahavir Phogat told PTI he was proud that the Chinese president liked the movie.

"It felt good when the prime minister talked about Dangal movie from the stage. When he said the Chinese president has seen and appreciated it, as a father I felt proud," he said.

"I feel proud of the fact that this movie has been widely appreciated not just by common people, but also by famous personalities," he said.

Mahavir Phogat recalled that last year his family was invited to a meeting with South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook and a special screening of 'Dangal' was arranged there.

Babita Phogat is pitted against seasoned politicians like Satpal Sangwan of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Nirpender Singh Sangwan of the Congress.

Both have won this seat earlier - by margins of less than 2,000 votes.

Describing the girls of Haryana as 'dhakad', Modi said the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign would not have been successful without the support of the state's villages.

He said health, self-respect, security and empowerment of women have been the top priority of his government.

He highlighted schemes initiated by the BJP government for women and steps taken to make them financially independent.

"The BJP government is taking several steps to further expand the role of women in nation building," he said.

He said this Diwali should be dedicated to daughters who are making their families, society and country proud with their achievements.

Modi said people of southern Haryana have made contributions from farming to battlefield.

"Unprecedented efforts are being made to encourage sports and sportspersons," he said referring to 'Khelo India Khelo' and 'Fit India' campaigns.

He said, "We want more and more to connect with sports."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Xi Jinping Narendra Modi
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp