Home Nation

Army brass exposed to innovative, indigenous military equipment

Army commanders were exposed to newer military solutions being developed in India at the Biennial Conference on Tuesday.

Published: 16th October 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army commanders were exposed to newer military solutions being developed in India at the Biennial Conference on Tuesday. “The Army Design Bureau (ADB) and few selected foreign vendors displayed indigenous equipment and innovations before the army commanders and the senior Army hierarchy in Manekshaw Centre at Delhi,” said an officer. 

The 40-odd vendors displayed weaponised and multi-utility drone technologies, which can be used for weight ferrying, surveillance and actual war deployment. A counter-drone solution was presented under ‘Make in India’ category, while foreign vendors presented drone options for ‘trace and destroy operations’ from stand off distances.

The Army is looking specifically for drones which can operate at high altitudes up to 9,000 feet where rarified and difficult terrains present challenges to load ferrying. 

Emphasising it, an officer said “If we can resolve this issue, the Indian Army will be able to equip soldiers at their posts in quick time and prevent critical posts from being cut off during winters.”  

Another significant ammunition on display was the loiter ammunition which can move slowly and is equipped with surveillance, observation and intelligence capability. It can double up as a missile too to destroy designated targets. 
Other devices on display included Software Defined Radio sets and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based solutions which can detect changes on the enemy side, Electro Optical Devices which improves night vision capacity, besides a comprehensive perimeter security solution suitable for both northern and western borders.

The Ordnance Factory Board also displayed its array of small arms.
ADB under the Perspective Planning Branch of Army is the interface between the Army and Industry and charged with the Make in India mission for defence production.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Army Design Bureau Make in India Indian Army
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp