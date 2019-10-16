Army brass exposed to innovative, indigenous military equipment

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army commanders were exposed to newer military solutions being developed in India at the Biennial Conference on Tuesday. “The Army Design Bureau (ADB) and few selected foreign vendors displayed indigenous equipment and innovations before the army commanders and the senior Army hierarchy in Manekshaw Centre at Delhi,” said an officer.

The 40-odd vendors displayed weaponised and multi-utility drone technologies, which can be used for weight ferrying, surveillance and actual war deployment. A counter-drone solution was presented under ‘Make in India’ category, while foreign vendors presented drone options for ‘trace and destroy operations’ from stand off distances.

The Army is looking specifically for drones which can operate at high altitudes up to 9,000 feet where rarified and difficult terrains present challenges to load ferrying.

Emphasising it, an officer said “If we can resolve this issue, the Indian Army will be able to equip soldiers at their posts in quick time and prevent critical posts from being cut off during winters.”

Another significant ammunition on display was the loiter ammunition which can move slowly and is equipped with surveillance, observation and intelligence capability. It can double up as a missile too to destroy designated targets.

Other devices on display included Software Defined Radio sets and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based solutions which can detect changes on the enemy side, Electro Optical Devices which improves night vision capacity, besides a comprehensive perimeter security solution suitable for both northern and western borders.

The Ordnance Factory Board also displayed its array of small arms.

ADB under the Perspective Planning Branch of Army is the interface between the Army and Industry and charged with the Make in India mission for defence production.