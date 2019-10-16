Home Nation

As family refuses to receive body, Assam government orders probe into declared foreigner’s death  

The family has demanded that the government should first issue a certified copy declaring that the deceased was an Indian citizen.

Published: 16th October 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Dulal Paul. (Photo| Special arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Even as the family of declared “foreigner” Dulal Paul has kept refusing to receive his body, the Assam government on Wednesday ordered a magisterial probe into his death.

Official sources said the investigation would be conducted by an Additional Deputy Commissioner. Earlier, a Bengali students’ organisation submitted a memorandum to the government demanding a probe into the death of the 64-year-old.

Paul, who was declared a foreigner by a Foreigners’ Tribunal and sent to the Tezpur detention camp on October 11, 2017, died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday. He was being treated for diabetes besides psychiatric and kidney-related ailments. At the time of his arrest, he was mentally unstable.

His family members are refusing to receive the body. The family has demanded that the government should first issue a certified copy declaring that the deceased, who lived in Alisinga village of Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district, was an Indian citizen and not an illegal immigrant.

Officials of the district administration have kept visiting the residence in a bid to convince the family. It on Wednesday asked the state’s BJP-led government to find out Paul’s nationality before pressuring it to receive the body. The locals too have raised similar demand.

“Politicians and senior government officials have kept visiting us and requesting us to receive the body but we have told them that our father has to be first declared, in writing, that he was an Indian and not a foreigner,” Paul’s son Ashish told this newspaper.

“The Foreigners’ Tribunal had declared him as a foreigner. Let the government find out the truth. If it cannot do that, it should kill us all and dispose of the bodies, including that of our father,” Ashish added.

The Sarbananda Sonowal government had faced a similar resistance last year when a declared foreigner from Central Assam’s Nagaon district, who had died in detention. His family had refused to receive the body and insisted it is sent to Bangladesh. Eventually, it received the body after being persuaded by the local MLA and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dulal Paul Foreigners’ Tribunal Assam NRC
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp