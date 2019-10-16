Home Nation

Bihar government names Sanjay Aggarwal as Patna commissioner in bureaucratic shakeup

The government also transferred the managing director of the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) and five others. 

Published: 16th October 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government has assigned additional charge of Patna divisional commissioner to 2002-batch IAS officer Sanjay K Aggarwal besides transferring the managing director of the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) and five others. 

Aggarwal, who also heads the state transport department as secretary, is known as a tough taskmaster. 

He is credited with introducing e-cars in government offices including the first e-car included in the official cavalcade of CM Nitish Kumar. 

Aggarwal also introduced free city rides in state government buses for women across the city on the day of Raksha Bandhan. He was also the first in the transport department to introduce mobile pollution test vans at doorstep services in Patna. 

He also served as the DM in Patna and MD in the electricity department. 

TAGS
Sanjay Aggarwal Bihar government
Comments

