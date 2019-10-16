BJP changed GDP figures, concealed facts, lied but nothing seems to be working: Priyanka

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday took a swipe at the government over the IMF slashing India's growth forecast, saying the BJP "changed GDP figures, concealed facts, lied" but nothing seems to be working.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed India's GDP growth projection for the year 2019 to 6.1 per cent, which is 1.2 per cent down from its April projections.

After the World Bank, the IMF has also cut India's growth forecast, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"The BJP changed the GDP figures to show a better growth rate, concealed facts, lied but still nothing seems to be working," the Congress general secretary said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April said India will grow at 7.3 per cent this year.

However, three months later it projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent.