Days after Modi-Xi meet, Chinese Army conducts intensive firing exercise along LAC

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There has been a spike in Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) training activities all along the 3488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Indian Army said, it has observed mortar firing and grenade lobbing exercises, besides intense firing exercises closer to the borders and in areas where the two armies have been locked eye-ball to eye-ball.

Observers believe that it could be a Chinese strategy to communicate to India that its matched up to Indian forces in areas where they had difficulties in negotiating the difficult terrain earlier and that they are able to deploy bigger formations deeper than ever before.

The hectic road-building activity by the Chinese has taken it closer to Indian borders and provides them faster movement up to the LAC.

“While there were about 400 training activities carried out in 2017-18, it has already risen to more than 450 in 2018-2019,” said an officer requesting anonymity.

The Chinese have introduced two new training modules which for the first time have introduced punishments to troopers who cannot finish an assigned task.