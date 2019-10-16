Home Nation

Fish vs Dhokla: Abhijit Banerjee's Nobel prize triggers Twitter war

On the joyous occasion, Bengalis across the country in unison took to Twitter to heap praises on not only Dr Banerjee, but on themselves too.

The Dhokla vs Fish war kick started on Twitter after The Nobel Prize for Economics was announced.

The news of Abhijit Banerjee, the economist from Bengal- the land of 'shorshe-illish' and 'kosha mangsho', being awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics has sent the entire Bengali race into an overdrive. 

Dr Banerjee along with wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kramer were jointly awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel for their work in development economics on Monday.

Dr Banerjee is the second Bengali after Amartya Sen to have won the Nobel for Economics from India.  

On the joyous occasion, Bengalis across the country in unison took to Twitter to heap praises on not only Dr Banerjee, but on themselves too. Because remember "what Bengal does today India thinks tomorrow"?

In a bid to prove the Bengali intellectual superiority, the 'holier-than-thou' netizens started a Twitter war against the 'dhokla' eaters (read Gujarati people). No punches were pulled.

A Twitter user, Aparna, wrote "Dear Dhoklaeaters We gave you: 6 Nobels, 1 Oscar for Lifetime Achievement, National Anthem, Vande Mataram. We eat fish and mutton. Beef and pork. Keep your Dhokla, Khandvi & thepla away from us. GET OUT".

In case you are wondering about the six Nobels, they include even those given to Ronald Ross and CV Raman, who both worked in Kolkata.

This stereotyping of Gujaratis did not settle well with the people from western India. Defending the state of Gujarat, another Twitter user wrote, "those who are making fun of Dhokla, they should also know that 4 of 5 richest Indians are Gujaratis. All hail to #Dhokla eaters!!".

While the Twitter war on the superiority between fish and dhokla continued throughout Tuesday, another Twitter user insisted we don't forget 'thalaivar' Rajinikant.

"Okay, so one side is saying Dhokla has given us great leaders & businessmen. Other side is saying Fish has given great scientists & intellectuals. I have only thing to say - Dosa has given us Rajinikanth," he wrote.

The debate interestingly comes in the wake of the beef ban in certain north and western states of the country and the bid to impose vegetarianism on people.

