Jhabua bypoll: EC lets off MP BJP leader Gopal Bhargava with a light rap over 'Pakistan' remark

Published: 16th October 2019 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh opposition leader Gopal Bhargava

Madhya Pradesh opposition leader Gopal Bhargava (Photo | facebook/ Gopal Bhargava)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has let off the leader of the opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly Gopal Bhargava for his remarks that while the BJP candidate for the Jhabua bypoll represents India, the Congress candidate represents Pakistan.

In a letter to Bhargava on October 14, a senior BJP leader of the state, the Commission advised him to be "more careful" in his remarks made in public while campaigning for the bypoll.

The poll panel said such statements have an effect on aggravating differences between the supporters of the contesting candidate when they are described as representatives of India and Pakistan.

On September 30, Bhargava had asked the electorate in Jhabua to vote for BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria as he "represents India" and said his rival Congress nominee Kantilal Bhuria "represents Pakistan".

A Congress representative had moved the Commission with a complaint against Bhargava.

The by-election was necessitated after BJP's G S Damor had resigned as the Jhabua MLA after winning the Lok Sabha election from the Ratlam-Jhabua seat earlier this year.

