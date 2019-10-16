Home Nation

Ministers ripping off Madhya Pradesh like crows, eagles: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan accused the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state of being the most corrupt one in the history of Madhya Pradesh.

By IANS

INDORE: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has likened the Congress ministers in the state to crows and eagles. He said ministers of the Kamal Nath government are ripping off the state like eagles and crows.

Talking to reporters here, Chouhan accused the government of being corrupt. He said, "one minister gives one rate of transfer and postings, another gives different rate. This is the most corrupt government in the history of Madhya Pradesh. They are ripping apart the state like crows and eagles."

The state government is organising a 'Magnificent MP' event on October 18. Many prominent industrialists are expected to participate in the event.

The former CM said, "I don't want to criticise the government at a time when an investors' summit is taking place. I have concern for the state. I appeal to the industrialists to come and invest in MP and create jobs."

Talking about the damage done by excessive rain and floods in the state, Chouhan said, "farmers are a worried lot. Their crops have been damaged due to floods. Till now, no survey has been conducted, so therefore no question of distribution of compensation. If the government does not compensate the farmers, I will be forced to launch an agitation against this government."

