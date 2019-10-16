Petition against Alpesh Thakor, Dhavalsinh Zala's candidature from BJP withdrawn

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A petition seeking to restrain former Congress leaders Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala from contesting bypolls on BJP symbol was withdrawn from the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday.

Thakor and Zala resigned as Congress MLAs and joined the BJP.

The ruling party has fielded them in the ensuing by-elections from their respective seats Radhanpur and Bayad.

Rajkot-resident Suresh Singal moved the high court, seeking the court's direction to restrain the two from contesting the by-elections on BJP symbol, claiming that it was illegal as per the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

However, the court asked him to state what was his 'locus standi'.

On Wednesday, Singal filed an affidavit before a division bench of justices S R Brahmbhatt and V P Patel, saying he wanted to withdraw his petition.

He cited his inability to furnish certain documents to establish his locus standi.

The court then disposed of the petition.

Singal said the documents pertaining to his association with Alpesh Thakor's Thakor Sena were missing.

After resigning as Congress MLAs, Thakor and Zala had voted for BJP candidates in Rajya Sabha elections.

They later joined the BJP.

Byelections for Radhanpur and Bayad will be held on October 21.