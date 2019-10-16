Sister, daughter of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah released

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After being lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar, for 24 hours, 13 women including incarcerated former chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s daughter and sister, were released by J&K government authorities on Wednesday after signing the ‘surety bond’ of good behaviour.

A police officer told this newspaper that the magistrate had released all the 13 women who were detained by police after they staged a protest demonstration in city centre Lal Chowk on Tuesday against scrapping of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5. He said the detained women, who included Suraiya Abdullah and Safia Abdullah, sister and daughter, respectively, of Farooq Abdullah were released after they signed the bond.

The 13 women, who also included some former academicians, were lodged in Central Jail immediately after their detention on directions of magistrate.

A group of women led by Suraiya and Safia had staged the protest demonstration at Maulana Azad Road, Srinagar against scrapping of Article 370 and detention of political leaders by the government.