To fulfill deceased girl’s promise, Madhya Pradesh family distributes chocolates in her school

Three days after the death of nine-year-old Umm Ayman, who had stood first in her half-yearly exams, her family distributed chocolates in her school as it was her last wish.

Published: 16th October 2019 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Umm Ayman's family distributed chocolates in her school three days after her death

Umm Ayman's family distributed chocolates in her school three days after her death| Express

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Distributing sweets or chocolates in school to celebrate the birthday or success of any student isn’t new. But distributing chocolates in a school after a student’s death sounds strange and shocking.

A tearful Bohra Muslim family in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday distributed chocolates in the school of their daughter Umm Ayman, who had died in a road accident on way to the school on October 11.

According to the deceased minor’s family members, recently Umm Ayman had stood first in her Class III half-yearly examination. To celebrate her academic success, she had promised to distribute chocolates among her classmates soon.

"We had brought box of chocolates for her on Friday for fulfilling her wish of distributing them among classmates to celebrate her recent success in the exams. But in a haste of rushing to school, she forgot to take the box along with her to school. A short while later we got to know about her death in road accident on Indore Road on way to school," said Umm’s tearful mother Fatema.

Unable to control his grief, the nine-year-old deceased girl’s father Qutubuddin said, "Umm was my pride and inspiration, but we lost her forever. This is small attempt to fulfill her promise made to friends and teachers."

Aiming to fulfill their darling daughter’s unfulfilled wish after her death, the family, comprising of her parents, young sister Inshiya and maternal grandparents Zaqiuddin and Razia, were at the Vidya Kunj school in Khandwa town, where they tearfully distributed the chocolates not only among Umm’s classmates, but also among teachers and staff members of the school.

The chocolates were distributed among Umm’s classmates by Inshiya, who was accompanied by Fatema and Zaqiuddin.

And it wasn’t just Umm’s family which was tearful over their little daughter’s death, but even her Class teacher Pranita Jain and another teacher Jasleen Kaur also broke into tears on receiving chocolates from her tearful mother Fatema.

Special prayers were performed in Umm’s memory by the school's children before the family distributed chocolates to fulfill her unfulfilled wish. The school’s director Jai Nagda, who is also a seasoned journalist announced starting an award in Umm's memory and also requested Fatema to join the school and teach kids there.

