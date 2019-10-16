Two Bhutanese nabbed with Royal Bengal tiger's skin, bones in West Bengal

By PTI

JALPAIGURI: Two Bhutanese, including an ex-serviceman of the Royal Bhutan Army, were nabbed and a Royal Bengal tiger skin and its bones seized from their possession at West Bengal's Alipurduar district, a senior forest official said on Wednesday.

A 14-foot skin of a fully-grown tiger and 110 bones of the feline were seized during the apprehension at Hashimara in the district, Forest Range Officer Sanjay Dutta said.

"The accused had brought the skin from Assam and were en route to Kathmandu to sell it at Rs 32 lakh," he said.

Bullet marks in the skin suggest it was shot dead, Forest Range Officer Sanjay Dutta said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed names of more people involved in the racket," Dutta added.