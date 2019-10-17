Home Nation

Action against corrupt people will continue: Modi attacks Opposition in Pune rally

Speaking at a rally ahead of the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Modi said the middle class has made a great contribution to the economy.

Published: 17th October 2019 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a rally during a campaign ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls in Satara district Thursday Oct. 17 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: The ongoing action against those who had indulged in corruption and frauds during the earlier regimes will continue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday.

The city has a sizable middle-class population.

"Over the decades, some wrong tendencies crept into the system, but we are committed to eradicate them," he said.

"Today all these people are being held accountable, the people against whom no one had the courage to take action. Today you are witnessing that from Delhi to Pune (the corrupt people facing action)," he said.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, he had managed to bring those who looted the country "to the doorstep of jail", the prime minister said.

"After the new government was formed, did it (such people going to jail) happen or not? Please tell me whether it should happen or not?" Modi asked the gathering.

"You rest assured. This "silsila" (ongoing action) will continue," he asserted.

He would not sit quiet until he brings back every penny of the people which was looted, the prime minister added.

The NDA government was committed to taking the economy to USD 5 trillion-mark, he said.

"To achieve the first mark of USD 1 trillion economy, it took 60 years. We achieved USD 1 trillion economy in 2007 and after eight years, USD 2 trillion target was achieved. But the next target of USD 3 trillion economy was achieved in the last four years," he said.

With the help of clear policies and infrastructure, India will achieve the 5 trillion dollar economy target too, the prime minister said.

"It is natural that to some people this target looks impossible. They find it impossible because they see it from figures' point of view," he said.

But for the government, five trillion was not a mere statistic, Modi said.

"It is a resolve linked to the aspirations of 130 crore people of this country, and with bigger economy, poverty will get eradicated more speedily, it will enhance the living standards," he said.

Some people, who are pessimistic, are saying "what Modi is talking about," he said.

"But these people should know that if "Modi hai," the prime minister broke off here, while the people completed the slogan "mumkin hai (it is possible)."

"We are not those who carve a line in butter. We carve a line in stone," he said.

