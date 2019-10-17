Home Nation

Cut-money issue: TMC leader found dead in West Bengal hotel

Bengal witnessed three incidents of lynching over a period of past five days.

Published: 17th October 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A Trinamool leader in West Midnapore district of West Bengal, who was on the run after poor beneficiaries of state government’s schemes staged demonstrations in front of his house on cut-money issue, was found dead in a hotel room.

Arun Das (52), the ruling party leader in Chandrakona Road area, had left home three months ago fearing assault by the beneficiaries and started living at his relatives’ houses before he checked in the hotel in Kharagpur a fortnight ago, said police. “His body was found on the floor of the hotel room. There were no external injury marks on the body. We are yet to ascertain whether Das committed suicide by consuming pesticide or poison,’’ said a police officer.

The cut-money issue triggered a series of demonstrations in front of the houses of the ruling party’s satraps across the state recently.

Barun, the deceased’s brother, said, “He left in  July after local people started accusing him of taking money from them for enrolling their names for state government’s schemes.’’
Barun alleged the demonstrators were instigated by the BJP’s local leaders. Refuting the allegation, BJP’s vice president in West Midnapore district Madan Ruidas said,“If someone took cut money from the poor and the victims demanded it back, what our party could do?’’ he asked.        

Three lynchings in five days
A man in his early 30s was beaten to death in South 24-Parganas on Tuesday night after he allegedly attacked a local Trinaool leader and a section of local residents caught him, said police. Bakibullah Mollah was allegedly assaulted with sticks and bricks by a group of 50 odd local residents. Police arrived the spot and rescued Bakibullah, who succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital in Kolkata. Bengal witnessed three incidents of lynching over a period of past five days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Das TMC West Bengal
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp