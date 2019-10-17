Home Nation

Delhi court sends ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder, Shivinder to 14-day judicial custody

Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg also sent three others, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena, to judicial custody till October 31.

Published: 17th October 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Fortis_brothers

Promoters of Fortis Healthcare, Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh. (Photo | fortishealthcare.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday remanded former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg also sent three others, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena, to judicial custody till October 31.

The Singh brothers had moved a bail plea which will be heard, along with that of Arora, on Friday.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police had on Tuesday told the court that Singh brothers have disclosed that an amount of about Rs 1,000 crore has been transferred to various persons from the entities linked to corporate loan book which was then allegedly siphoned off.

ALSO READ | HC reserves order on whether to issue notice on Malvinder Singh's plea to quash FIR in RFL case

The investigating officer of the Delhi Police (EOW), in the remand application, had sought custodial interrogation of the accused saying it was required to identify the persons to whom the alleged siphoned off money was transferred and to ascertain the purpose of creating the shell companies.

The police plea stated that custodial interrogation was required to confront the directors of the shell entities with the accused with respect to their association.

Counsel for Malvinder did not oppose the plea, saying investigation conducted so far has brought forth material which may also benefit the accused, adding that he already shown some links to the police with regard to where his money has gone.

Malvinder (46), Shivinder (44), Godhwani (58) and Arora (48) and Saxena, were arrested by the EOW for allegedly diverting the money and investing in other companies.

The court had on Tuesday extended by two days the police custody of Singh brothers and Godhwani after the probe agency sought their custody saying that new material has come up in the case.

Arora and Saxena, were also sent to 2-day judicial custody by the court.

ALSO READ | Former Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh arrested by Delhi police

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for RFL's Manpreet Singh Suri, who filed the complaint in December last year, had earlier alleged that the case was a serious economic offence.

Religare has accused them of diverting funds, claiming that loans were taken by Shivinder while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies.

The police had said that the accused have to be confronted with other officials to ascertain the role of co-conspirators and said that the money trail was to be found in the case which was at an initial stage of probe.

The counsel for Malvinder had earlier told the court that the money was with Radha Soami head Gurinder Singh Dhillon but the police was not going after him since he had political connections and that Malvinder was being made a soft target.

RFL is a subsidiary of the REL.

Malvinder and Shivinder were earlier the promoters of REL.

The police had said that a lookout circular (LOC)had been issued against Malvinder as he was absconding.

The EOW had registered an FIR in March after it received a complaint from Suri against Shivinder, Godhwani and others alleging that loans were taken by them while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies.

According to the police, the complainant stated that the four had absolute control on REL and its subsidiaries.

"They put RFL in poor financial condition by disbursing loans to companies having no financial standing and being controlled by them.

The companies to which loans were disbursed willfully defaulted in repayments and caused a loss to RFL to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore," police had alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fortis Healthcare Malvinder Singh Shivinder Singh
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp