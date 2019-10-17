Goa school teacher arrested for molesting 5 girls, booked under POCSO

By IANS

PANAJI: Police in Goa have arrested a school teacher for allegedly molesting five girl students at a government school in Ponda sub-district, an official said on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police (South Goa) Arvind Gawas the accused Manoj Phadte, was accused of molestation by five girl students in a complaint to the educational institution's internal complaints committee which deals with sexual harassment.

"The school's committee conducted an enquiry and found merit in the allegations. An FIR was lodged with the Ponda police station," the official said.

Phadte has been booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence act.