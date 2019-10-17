INX Media case: Delhi court reserves order on ED plea for custodial interrogation of Chidambaram

Home Nation

The Enforcement Directorate has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram being produced at a Delhi court in connection with INX Media scam.

P Chidambaram being produced at a Delhi court in connection with INX Media scam. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday reserved order on the plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking 14-day custodial interrogation of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar is scheduled to pronounce the order shortly.

The probe agency has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

The court had on Wednesday issued production warrant against him in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by Enforcement Directorate.

