INX Media case: Delhi court reserves order on ED plea for custodial interrogation of Chidambaram
The Enforcement Directorate has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram.
Published: 17th October 2019 05:20 PM | Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:20 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday reserved order on the plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking 14-day custodial interrogation of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.
Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar is scheduled to pronounce the order shortly.
The court had on Wednesday issued production warrant against him in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by Enforcement Directorate.