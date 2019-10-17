Jharkhand tribals say no to government schemes, casting votes

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A few months after ‘Patthalgadi’ movement was tactically crushed by the state police, local tribal outfits in Jharkhand’s Khunti have once again started making efforts to revive it through a two-day ‘Vishva Shanti Adivasi Sammelan’ which concluded on Tuesday. Speakers, during the conference, announced that tribals being original owners of land in this country will not cast their vote from and will also not avail any government welfare schemes.

‘Patthalgadi’ is an age-old tradition of tribals in Jharkhand wherein they erect monoliths in the name of their ancestors on the borders of villages. Of late, the tradition has been a form of protest, to prevent the entry of administrative officials into the area by putting up giant plaques declaring the gram sabha as the only sovereign authority there. It was ultimately suppressed in 2018.

During the conference, it was also decided that the tribals will shun Aadhaar card, voter card, caste certificate and other documents provided by the government. The conference was attended by more than 2,000 tribals, most of whom were ‘Patthalgadi’ supporters. Tribals who attended the conference were asked to deposit their Aadhaar card and other documents issued by the government.

