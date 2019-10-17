Left parties protest economic slowdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Left parties organized a joint demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday against the economic crisis and the government’s “pro-corporate and anti-working class and anti-peasant” policies.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and Ghadar Party, among others held rallies, road blockades and dharnas across all states highlighting the devastating state of economy.

Wednesday’s protests were preceded by a country-wide campaign led by Left parties and their affiliated mass organisations on the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

During protests on Wednesday, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “Nearly 20 lakh jobs have fallen in the automobile sector, about 30 lakh workers lost jobs in the textile sector and unemployment rate is at a historic high today, but the government is only keen on bailing out rich corporates, instead of focusing on increasing the purchasing power of the people.”

Yechury added that the unprecedented economic crisis in the country today is a result of repeated economic blunders of demonetisation, followed by GST and the crony capitalism of the BJP government.