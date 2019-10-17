Local issues and smaller parties could upset BJP’s 75-seat aim in Haryana

Home Nation

BJP insiders say the campaign is tough in Jat and Muslim dominated areas, besides constituencies adjoining Delhi with multi-cornered contests

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally, ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Faridabad on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally, ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Faridabad on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The BJP’s target of winning 75-seats in the Haryana Assembly polls could face hiccups due to stiff challenges from rebels and smaller parties like the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Also, the Congress, despite its divided ranks, has mounted a credible challenge on three dozen seats while the JJP is confident on six.

BJP insiders say the campaign is tough in Jat and Muslim dominated areas, besides constituencies adjoining Delhi with multi-cornered contests in over 25 seats which make for unpredictable results.

BJP does enjoy the edge post its success in Lok Sabha polls, the municipal elections and the Jind by-poll. However, its leaders admit the target of reaching 75 seats against 47 won last time, is tough.

Congress is a divided house and suffered when former party chief Ashok Tanwar resigned with other leaders. Tanwar is supporting JJP.

However, its the 4.5 lakh unhappy employees, including guest teachers, computer teachers, Haryana roadways employees, lab attendants etc who add to BJP’s woes.  “We are disheartened by the attitude of the present government,” said a union leader.

Faced with dwindling farm returns farmers are unhappy too, especially over non-implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations promised in 2014.  Karam Singh Mathana, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union said, “Even the insurance scheme for farmers is a failure.”

