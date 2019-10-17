Home Nation

Manner in which Article 370 was abrogated is what we opposed: Manmohan Singh

We believe Article 370 is a temporary measure but if a change has to be brought, it should be with goodwill of people of Jammu and Kashmir, the former Prime Minister said. 

Published: 17th October 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the Congress party had voted in favour of the bill to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and had opposed the manner in which it was implemented.

ALSO READ | Don't think there's any hope of economy reaching USD5 trillion target by 2024: Manmohan Singh

"Congress party voted in favour of bill to abrogate Article 370, not against it. We believe Article 370 is a temporary measure but if a change has to be brought, it should be with goodwill of people of Jammu and Kashmir. The manner in which it was implemented is what we opposed," Singh told media here.

The central government had in August earlier this year abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories. 

TAGS
Manmohan Singh Congress on kashmir Congress Article 370 Article 370
Comments

Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
