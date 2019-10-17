Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath government over custodial death of farmer

The farmer, who was detained by the Pilkhuwa police for questioning over the murder of his wife nearly one-and-a-half month ago, allegedly died in police custody early on Monday.

Published: 17th October 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged custodial death of a farmer and accused the BJP dispensation of failing to stop crimes.

"In Hapur, the son of a farmer was tortured by the police and he lost his life. His son was offered chips as an incentive to keep quiet," she alleged.

"This is shameful. The BJP government has completely failed to stop crime. Incidents of police excesses are coming everyday," the Congress general secretary said.

The farmer, who was detained by the Pilkhuwa police for questioning over the murder of his wife nearly one-and-a-half month ago, allegedly died in police custody early on Monday.

ALSO READ | No campaign by Priyanka Gandhi in Maharashtra, Haryana so far

The deceased farmer's family had alleged that Pradeep Tomar was beaten mercilessly by the police during interrogation, due to which his condition deteriorated badly.

Hapur Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh had said Tomar was detained for questioning, during which his condition worsened.

He was admitted to a Meerut hospital where he died during treatment.

The custodial death led to deep resentment among the villagers, and the district administration reacted by transferring the Pilkhuwa police station in-charge and his two subordinates to the Hapur police lines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Yogi Adityanath Congress BJP
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Artuh Jair
    One polisman was paid by R Vadra gang to do this to the farmer. Catch the gang.
    17 hours ago reply
Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp