Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

JSCA to host India-SA Test match on October 19

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi will host the third test match between India and South Africa of the Freedom Trophy in the Gandhi-Mandela series on October 19. This will be the second test match hosted by the 39,000 capacity JSCA stadium. The stadium, so far, has also hosted five one day and two T20 internationals. Sale of tickets for the series started on Tuesday and the price ranges from `250 to `2,000 per day, which will be sold from counters at West Gate of JSCA stadium.

HPCL, district admin to make Ranchi plastic free

The district administration in association with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will make Ranchi plastic-free by involving more than three lakh school children in the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ (SHS) – 2019 campaign. The SHS is a Jan Andolan for Swachhta being celebrated across the country from September 11 to October 27. Under a joint initiative with the Ranchi district administration, a unique youth-centric large scale sensitization programme for school children was conducted, which also included Shramdaan for collection of plastic waste, tree plantation drives, spot quiz and drawing competitions. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Mahimapat Ray has appealed to students to contribute actively for making Ranchi plastic-free.

IPS officer quits job to contest elections

Ahead of Assembly elections in Jharkhand, the 1987 batch IPS officer Rezi Dungdung, who had offered for voluntary retirement service (VRS) a few months back, retired from service on Tuesday. After his retirement, Dungdung made it clear that he will join active politics and will contest Assembly elections scheduled to be held in November or December. Dungdung in his 32-year police service had served in different capacities and was posted as ADG wireless before his retirement. Dungdung is planning to contest from the same area so that he can serve the people of the region.

CCL takes over DVC’s Bermo Mines

The Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) finally took over Damodar Valley Corporation’s (DVC) Bermo Mines, left defunct since 2017, in the presence of CMD CCL Gopal Singh and member secretary, DVC, PK Mukhopadhyay. The transfer of Bermo Mines will boost coal production and leverage economies of scale with CCL’s mine around the DVC mine. The resumption of production will not only generate employment but will lead to the optimum utilisation of resources. CCL will also acquire more than 400 acres of land with the mine. The mine has a reserve of around 124 MT of washery grade coal.