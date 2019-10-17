Saudi Arabia bus crash: MEA ascertaining details of Indians involved

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it has asked its mission in Jeddah to ascertain details of Indians involved in the bus crash in Saudi Arabia in which 35 people, including Asians and Arabs, have been killed.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his deepest condolences to families of the victims of the accident.

"Our Consulate @CGIJeddah has been asked to ascertain the details of Indians involved in the accident," he said in a tweet.

Thirty-five people, including Asians and Arabs, were killed and four others injured after a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in western Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Thursday that four others were injured in the crash.

The agency, quoting police in Saudi Arabia's Medina province, said the crash happened around 7 pm Wednesday on the road linking Mecca to the city of Medina.

It said the chartered bus carried Asian and Arab nationals, without elaborating.

Police were investigating the incident. Authorities gave no immediate cause for the crash.

