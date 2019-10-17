SC collegium recommends Chief Justices for five High Courts including Madras

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of Chief Justices in five High Courts -- Madras, Madhya Pradesh, Patna, Jharkhand and Meghalaya.

The collegium has modified its August 28 recommendation and recommended the transfer of Chief Justice of Patna High Court AP Sahi to Madras High Court.

The Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court AK Mittal has been recommended for transfer to Madhya Pradesh High Court and Chief Justice of Tripura High Court to Patna High Court.

In September, the former Chief Justice VK Tahilramani had resigned against the Collegium's recommendation to transfer her to Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Mittal was was earlier recommended as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court in place of Justice Tahilramani.

Earlier, the Collegium had recommended Bombay High Court judge, Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, but later modified its recommendation and proposed Justice Kureshi's appointment as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

Justice Sanjay Karol, present Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, now recommended to be made the Chief Justice of Patna High Court.

The Collegium in its meeting held on October 15 has also recommended elevation of two High Court judges as Chief Justices.

It has recommended judge of Rajasthan High Court, Justice Mohammad Rafiq as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court and judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ravi Ranjan as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.

Collegium has further recommended transfer of Patna High Court judge, Justice Rakesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Advocates Moksha Kazmi and Rajnesh Oswal have been recommended for elevation as judges of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.