Home Nation

Teachers should provide equal attention to boys and girls: NCERT tells pre-schools

The HRD Ministry's curriculum developing body has made the "gender equality" recommendations in the new guidelines for pre-school education.

Published: 17th October 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

pre-school students nursey children

Teachers should avoid language that limits one gender or another, and use gender neutral labels, said NCERT. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gender stereotyping should end at pre-school level itself to ensure children are not gender-biased when they grow up, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) said Thursday.

The HRD Ministry's curriculum developing body has made the "gender equality" recommendations in the new guidelines for pre-school education.

It has asked schools to ensure that teachers demonstrate equal and appropriate expectations from boys and girls by providing them equal attention, respect and equal opportunities.

Schools should select books, plays and other activities free of any gender bias.

"Teachers should avoid language that limits one gender or another, and use gender neutral labels," a senior NCERT official said.

"Teachers should use stories, songs, activities and facilitation aids that depict girls and boys, including some with special needs in the same roles as men and women in all professions. Both women and men should appear as leaders, heroes and problem solvers," the official said.

It has also been recommended that parents are regularly sensitised to support these practices at home.

"It is important to help them understand and stop discrimination," the official added.

The proposed curriculum will follow developmentally appropriate practices (DAP) that are appropriate to their age, stage and context.

The guidelines also have recommendations for play schools to ensure careful inclusion of children with disabilities through early intervention that minimises learning difficulties and accelerates child development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCERT sexism Pre-schools Gender stereotyping gender equality HRD Ministry
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp