Terrorists kill fruit Trader, labourer in Kashmir valley

After the militant attack, police and paramilitary personnel laid siege around the area to nab the attackers.

Published: 17th October 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In what appears to be a deliberate attempt by militants in Kashmir to target non-locals, an apple trader from Punjab and a labourer from Chhattisgarh were shot dead on Wednesday. 

A police official said a group of militants fired on two non-local fruit traders in Tranz, Shopian in south Kashmir at around 7.30 pm.

“The militants fired from point-blank range towards the two traders hailing from Punjab. One of the traders identified as Charanjeet Singh died on the spot while another, Sanjeev Kumar, sustained bullet injuries,” said an officer.

The injured trader was shifted to a Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment. After the militant attack, police and paramilitary personnel laid siege around the area to nab the attackers. The search operation was going on when reports last poured in.

Earlier, in the afternoon militants killed a labourer from Chhattisgarh identified as Sethi Kumar Sagar at Nihama, Kakapora area of Pulwama district. Sagar was working as a labourer in a brick kiln in the area.
The victim was walking with another civilian when two terrorists shot at him at Nihama area near Kakpora railway station, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said. “An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered and the investigation is on,” the police official said.

Militants have shot dead three non-local persons in the Valley in the last three days. Earlier, militants killed a truck driver from Rajasthan, Sharif Khan at Shirmal, Shopian on Monday evening.

The first attack on Monday took place seven and a half hours after restoration of postpaid mobile phones in the Valley. Mobile, landline and internet services were suspended in Valley after scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two union territories by Centre on August 5. 

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar Terrorist
