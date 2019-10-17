Home Nation

Three trapped in coal mine for four days in West Bengal, rescue operation underway by NDRF

After three days of failed attempts by the local administration, the NDRF team has arrived from Kolkata to carry out rescue operations.

Published: 17th October 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

coal mine

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ASANSOL/WEST BENGAL: Rescue operation is underway by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for three people who got trapped in a coal mine in Asansil's Kulti area on October 13.

According to locals, the incident occurred when four people tried to dig the mine illegally, of which three got trapped in it.

On receiving the information, local administration and Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) officials started rescue work but failed to evacuate the people.

Local All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Bachchu Rai said: "The NDRF team has reached here today and has started the rescue work along with the local administration."

After three days of failed attempts by the local administration, the NDRF team has arrived from Kolkata to carry out rescue operations.

NDRF officials have stated that they have set up a camp here and started the rescue work.

The coal mine consists of poisonous methane gas inside and all three people are in an unconscious state due to its effect. The entrance of the mine is narrow so ECL was trying to widen the entrance to rescue them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal West Bengal coal mine NDRF
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp