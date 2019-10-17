Home Nation

UP POCSO court convicts rape accused in 10 days, sets record

A six-year-old was sexually assaulted by the accused while she was alone at home on September 17.

Published: 17th October 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By IANS

RAE BARELI: A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli has created a new record by convicting a rape accused and awarding life sentence to him in a span of 10 working days.

Special judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Vijay Pal convicted 30-year-old accused Ram Milan Lodhi and delivered verdict in 10 days. He also slapped a fine of Rs 22,000 fine on Lodhi for the treatment and rehabilitation of the survivor.

A six-year-old was sexually assaulted by the accused while she was alone at home on September 17.

Her mother lodged a complaint on September 18.

Circle officer, Maharajganj, Vineet Singh said: "The mother alleged that Ram Milan Lodhi had assaulted her daughter. We lodged a case under 354 (A) of IPC, Pocso and SC/ST Act."

Lodhi was arrested on September 19 and the survivor's statement was recorded under Section 164 of CrPC the following day. Later, in the charge sheet, IPC 354 A (sexual harassment) was changed to IPC 376 AB (rape)," he said.

On September 21, police recorded statements of mother and six witnesses and filed charge sheet on September 23.

"We moved an application before the court pleading for a fast-track hearing," said the circle officer.

Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police (SP), Swapnil Mamgain, said that the judgment will set a trend of quick convictions in POCSO cases.

In another case, the court in Auraiyya had delivered judgment within 16 days.

Anshu, 19, was awarded a life imprisonment in a case of rape with a 10-year-old girl and slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The verdict came in 16 days while police filed the charge sheet in 14 days.

"The assault took place on September 9 in Dibiyapur police station area. We lodged FIR and filed the charge sheet in 14 days under IPC 376 (AB) and POCSO," said SP Auraiyya Suniti.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh POCSO court Uttar Pradesh rape
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp