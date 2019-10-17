Home Nation

Will make Jammu and Kashmir 'developed state' in five to seven years: Rajnath Singh

During a debate in Parliament on a bill to make changes in the status of J&K, Amit Shah had said that the status of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored once normalcy returned in the region.

Published: 17th October 2019 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reiterated the Centre's commitment to making Jammu and Kashmir into a " developed state" in the next five to seven years and stated that special status for the region had been hindering the development of the region.

"Jana Sangh leader Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed for the integrity of India. He said that two legislations, two heads and two marks will not be allowed in India.

The development of Jammu and Kashmir was stalled due to Section 370. After abolishing Section 370, we will now make Jammu and Kashmir a developed state in five to seven years," Singh said in a Twitter post in written Hindi.

The government had abrogated Article 370, and given the region into two Union Territories in early August.

During a debate in Parliament on a bill to make changes in the status of J&K, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the status of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored once normalcy returned in the region.

Several BJP leaders including Union ministers have on many occasions blamed Article 370 as a barrier in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month said the provision was a barrier in the development of Jammu & Kashmir and for the unity of this country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Rajnath Singh Article 370
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp