22 children hurt after school bus overturns in MP's Hoshangabad

By PTI

HOSHANGABAD: A school bus carrying 26 children overturned on Bandrabhan Road near here on Friday, an official said, adding that no child had suffered serious injuries in the mishap.

As many as 22 students of Campion School were treated for minor injuries at the district hospital, area tehsildar (revenue officer) Shailendra Badonia said.

Campion School director Vijay Seth said the bus driver lost control when a tractor-trolley overtook the vehicle at Sangakheda-Kala village, around 11 km from the district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was being driven recklessly at the time of the incident.

Babai area police are probing the accident.