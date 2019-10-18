Home Nation

AgustaWestland case: ED seeks cancellation of Rajiv Saxena's approver status

The probe agency has alleged that Rajiv Saxena withheld information, misled the probe and didn't make complete discourses.

Published: 18th October 2019 03:20 PM

AgustaWestland deal middlemen Rajiv Saxena

AgustaWestland deal middlemen Rajiv Saxena (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday approached a Delhi court seeking cancellation of approver status granted to alleged AgustaWestland deal middlemen Rajiv Saxena in the money laundering case against him.

The plea has been filed in a sealed cover before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar, who has now posted the matter for hearing on October 21.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) security agencies had picked up Saxena from his Dubai residence on January 30 and extradited him to India the same night. He was later granted bail on medical grounds.

According to the ED, Saxena, in connivance with lawyer Gautam Khaitan, provided the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to various political leaders, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials in order to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers in favour of AgustaWestland, the Rome-headquartered helicopter design and manufacturing company.

