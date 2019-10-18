All Jio services to be available in Hindi: Mukesh Ambani

By Express News Service

INDORE: Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani announced on Friday that all Jio services will also be available in Hindi.

In a video message at the inaugural session of the day-long Magnificent Madhya Pradesh Investors Summit 2019 in Indore, Ambani also announced the group’s plans for the central Indian state.

“All Jio services will be available in Hindi also, which will cover and improve all sectors, thus creating more jobs and additional income for people,” said Ambani.

“MP alone consumes more digital data than South Korea, UK, France and Germany. Jio has become a catalyst for transforming MP into a digital society.”

While dubbing MP both as the heart and heartthrob of India, the RIL CMD said “I’ve a special reason to be in love with the state, as I love forts, forests and wildlife.”

While informing about Group’s future plans in MP, the RIL CMD said, “there are around 600 stores and 100 petrol outlets in the state. We’ll more than double them in the coming years. The RIL will also set up a state-of-the-art National Distribution Centre in MP with over 10 million sq ft area at around 45 locations. We’ll also explore opportunities in renewable energy to promote sustainable development and Green Economy.”

Also, addressing the same inaugural session, Trident Group chairman Rajendra Gupta said the Group will invest Rs 3000 crores in MP. The investment will benefit 1500-plus families in the state.

Addressing the session, the India Cements head N Srinivasan lauded the leadership of MP CM Kamal Nath. “I haven't seen such a leader in my 50 years business career.”

The Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej, meanwhile, assured that the Group will continue to be a steadfast investor in the state.