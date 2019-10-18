Home Nation

Central government tells forces to switch to ‘swadeshi’ products

The MHA has directed all paramilitary forces to shun foreign brands and introduce ‘swadeshi’ in their canteens and offices, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah ( File Photo )

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In what could be seen as the first step towards adopting Swadeshi outlook in principle and practice, the government has mandated CAPFs to switch to ‘Swadeshi’ products — uniforms, food items, curtains, upholstery etc. The CAPFs have been asked to replace foreign brands with swadeshi items. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all paramilitary forces to shun foreign brands and introduce ‘swadeshi’ in their canteens and offices, officials said.  The Ministry of Home Affairs has also decided to enhance the monetary grant to the countrywide network of over 1,700 Central Police Canteens but it has turned down the plea of these forces and paramilitary veterans who were seeking an exemption under GST for these stores.

“The order is aimed to boost the income and status of local producers of these goods. This is to promote indigenous products and industry. These forces procure canteen items worth crores of rupees annually,” a senior official said. The MHA has also directed that instead of seeking rebate on GST for CPCs that stock groceries, consumer goods and household essentials for purchase by troops, the government will “compensate the CPCs through budgetary support to that extent.

