Centre asks central forces, police to display Sardar Patel's portrait in offices

The National Unity Day is celebrated annually on October 31, ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked it for the first time in the year 2014.

Published: 18th October 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ahmedabad.

Statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As part of Sardar Vallabhai Patel's 144th birth anniversary celebrations, the Centre has directed police and central forces across the country to display portraits of the country's first Home Minister along with his message in their offices, to inspire people with his thoughts.

In a letter sent to security forces and the state police on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs also requested for nominations for the prestigious national Sardar Patel National Unity 2019, which will be conferred on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

ALSO READ: Centre institutes national unity award named after Sardar Patel

"On the occasion to recognise the historical contribution of Sardar Patel, as the first Union Home minister in laying firm foundations of the Indian police, giving it identity character and direction, it would be an apt gesture to display the portrait of Sardar Patel along with his message in all offices of CAPFs/CPOs across the country to inspire people and police personnel alike," the MHA letter read.

The letter said this year the celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day has a special significance since it marks the completion of the task of making Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh an integral part of India by abrogating Article 370.

"For the first time, National Unity Day parade with participation from police forces across the country is being organised on October 31 at the Statue of Unity, which will be held every year thereafter," the MHA letter read.

It further said that the Government of India has instituted a prestigious National award, Sardar Patel National Unity award, to recognise the tireless and selfless work done by citizens to promote the cause of national unity and integrity and to strengthen the fabric of the country as one nation.

According to the MHA several special events will be held to mark the celebration and a the Run for Unity will also be organised at the battalion level on October 31. 

