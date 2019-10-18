Home Nation

Country is in 'safe hands' under PM Modi: Hema Malini in Haryana

The actor-turned-politician also praised the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in the state for providing a clean and transparent administration and giving jobs on merit.

Published: 18th October 2019 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini arrives to address an election campaign rally in support of party candidate Jagdish Nayar at Hodal in Palwal district of Haryana Friday Oct. 18 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini arrives to address an election campaign rally in support of party candidate Jagdish Nayar at Hodal in Palwal district of Haryana Friday Oct. 18 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: BJP MP Hema Malini on Friday campaigned in Haryana for her party candidates and heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the country is in "safe hands".

The actor-turned-politician also praised the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in the state for providing a clean and transparent administration and giving jobs on merit.

The Mathura MP addressed poll rallies in Palwal and Mahendergarh, and in the evening, held a road show in Punhana in Mewat region.

Haryana goes to polls on October 21 and poll campaigning ends on Saturday.

The ruling BJP has set a target of winning more than 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly.

During the past few days, several of the party's star campaigners and top leaders have addressed rallies in the state, including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, besides Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad and V K Singh, among others.

Speaking at Palwal, Malini said, "When prime minister was chief minister of Gujarat, I campaigned for him at that time.

Today, I feel immensely happy that as PM he has taken country to such heights where no one else could."

"We will not get another prime minister like him," she added.

"Ten to fifteen years ago, there was a time when I used to think what will happen to this country. Then Modi came, he led the country on the path of development, he changed the image of the country world over, which no other other PM could," Malini added.

"The country is in safe hands, so let it remain there (in safe hands)," she said as she appealed to voters not to make a "wrong decision" by "connecting with any other party", telling them "you will make your life unhappy".

In Mahendergarh, while addressing a rally in support of senior leader and Haryana minister Ram Bilas Sharma.

Later in the evening, the Mathura MP also campaigned for BJP's Nauksham Chaudhary in Punhana in Mewat region where she took out a roadshow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hema Malini PM Modi BJP Haryana Assembly Elections Haryana Polls
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp