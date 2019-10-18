Home Nation

EC replaces observers in Maharashtra for poor performance, deploys special observer for Sikkim bypoll

The poll panel also ordered replacement of the expenditure observer of Ambala for 'not supervising the enforcement activities in right earnest'.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Citing unsatisfactory performance, the Election Commission on Friday replaced the police observer and a returning officer of Nashik in Maharashtra and the expenditure observer of Ambala in Haryana ahead of the October 21 assembly elections.

It also appointed a former IPS officer as a special observer for the assembly bypolls being held in Sikkim on Monday.

"The Election Commission of India has replaced police observer of Nashik and one returning officer of Nashik district after reviewing the electoral preparedness of the state of Maharashtra," the commission said in a statement.

It said the police observer was removed for "not performing the task of observation satisfactorily".

On the basis of input regarding the progress of photo voter slip distribution, which was very important to inform each and every elector timely, it was found that the performance of an assembly constituency in Nashik district was "very poor", it said.

Reviewing this, the commission ordered replacement of the returning officer of Nashik West.

The new officers will join on Friday itself.

The poll panel also ordered replacement of the expenditure observer of Ambala for "not supervising the enforcement activities in right earnest".

It said his overall performance was not found satisfactory.

The EC has appointed retired IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre Vivek Dube as special observer for the assembly bypolls of Sikkim.

Dube has been deputed to specifically report to the EC about the law and order situation and oversee the deployment and other security related issues there.

"The commission has taken the decision in view of inputs and complaints received," it said.

Three seats in Sikkim are going for by-elections on Monday.

It may be recalled that Dube was also deputed earlier as special observer to West Bengal during the Lok Sabha in April.

