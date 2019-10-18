Elect policeman instead of thief, Uddhav Thackeray appeals to people of Vasai-Virar

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Friday appealed to the people of Vasai-Virar belt in Palghar district to elect a policeman instead of a thief referring to contest in Nalasopara constituency where ‘encounter specialist’ Pradeep Sharma in contesting on Sena ticket against Hitendra Thakur of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, a local combination which is supported by the Congress-NCP alliance.

“My party is determined to curb growing ‘goondaism’ in the Vasai-Virar belt,” he said.

Sharma, a former police inspector, opted for voluntary retirement from service earlier this year and later joined the Shiv Sena.

“I have given you a policeman. Now, it is for you to decide if you want a policeman or a 'chor' (thief) as your representative,” he said, seeking support for Sharma in the assembly polls.

The Sena got rid of the opposition in the April Lok Sabha polls and now it will oust all opposition MLAs from Palghar district.

Thackeray said he wants to free the region of terror. The Sena chief said his party supports all development works in the region.

However, if these projects adversely affect the common man, the party would not mind taking to streets in protest, he said.

He also promised that the proposed port at Wadhavan in Palghar district will be scrapped if people oppose it.