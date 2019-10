By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Haryana Minister and three-time MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana left the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. He took the party membership at the BJP headquarters.

Bhadana said on the occasion, "I have joined BJP after being influenced by Prime Minister Modi's policies. I support the Modi government on the issue of removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, only the BJP can take the country forward."