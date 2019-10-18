Hurt by statements of Bengal ministers over my security arrangements: Governor Dhankhar

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said he was hurt by the statements of some of the state's ministers and that comments were made on his being provided 'Z' category security without checking facts.

Dhankhar, who had been recently involved in a war of words with the state government, said he is acting within the parameters of the Constitution.

"I respect senior minister Subrata Mukherjee who spoke about my security, but I would also like to tell him please check with your government. The governor had taken up the issue (of Z category security) with the state government," he told newsmen.

"The state has been approached on the issue and I am dismayed that he (Mukherjee) is issuing statements without cross-checking," he said.

Mukherjee, who is also a senior TMC leader, had reportedly said that Dhankhar being the governor should have taken his security issue with the state government.

Dhankhar's war of words with the government has been on since he rushed to Jadavpur University on September 19 to 'rescue' union minister Babul Supriyo who had been gheraoed by a section of its students.

The governor, who took charge on July 30, iterated that he had been "blacked out for four hours and insulted" at the Durga Puja carnival in the city.

The ruling TMC had at the earlier instance hit back saying his statement does not "behove" a governor.

"One minister has even called me a tourist. Will the people of the state like their governor to be called so?" he asked.

"This governor is not proactive but active. I had raised the issues only after careful deliberation," Dhankhar said.

"I can only tell them (the ruling TMC) that they must find out what is the role of the governor. Ignorance (about the role of the governor) is not proper."

Dhankhar said he is performing his constitutional duties and asked reporters to point out where his action did not befit his position.