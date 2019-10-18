Home Nation

Hurt by statements of Bengal ministers over my security arrangements: Governor Dhankhar

Dhankhar, who had been recently involved in a war of words with the state government, said he is acting within the parameters of the Constitution.

Published: 18th October 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of Jadavpur University Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with the media after attending a meeting of Jadavpur University's highest decision making body 'Court'' to decide on the names of recipients of honorary degrees in Kolkata Friday Oct. 18 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of Jadavpur University Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with the media after attending a meeting of Jadavpur University's highest decision making body 'Court'' to decide on the names of recipients of honorary degrees in Kolkata Friday Oct. 18 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said he was hurt by the statements of some of the state's ministers and that comments were made on his being provided 'Z' category security without checking facts.

Dhankhar, who had been recently involved in a war of words with the state government, said he is acting within the parameters of the Constitution.

"I respect senior minister Subrata Mukherjee who spoke about my security, but I would also like to tell him please check with your government. The governor had taken up the issue (of Z category security) with the state government," he told newsmen.

"The state has been approached on the issue and I am dismayed that he (Mukherjee) is issuing statements without cross-checking," he said.

Mukherjee, who is also a senior TMC leader, had reportedly said that Dhankhar being the governor should have taken his security issue with the state government.

ALSO READ | Political slugfest over Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar getting 'Z' class VIP security cover

Dhankhar's war of words with the government has been on since he rushed to Jadavpur University on September 19 to 'rescue' union minister Babul Supriyo who had been gheraoed by a section of its students.

The governor, who took charge on July 30, iterated that he had been "blacked out for four hours and insulted" at the Durga Puja carnival in the city.

The ruling TMC had at the earlier instance hit back saying his statement does not "behove" a governor.

"One minister has even called me a tourist. Will the people of the state like their governor to be called so?" he asked.

"This governor is not proactive but active. I had raised the issues only after careful deliberation," Dhankhar said.

"I can only tell them (the ruling TMC) that they must find out what is the role of the governor. Ignorance (about the role of the governor) is not proper."

Dhankhar said he is performing his constitutional duties and asked reporters to point out where his action did not befit his position.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankhar Subrata Mukherjee Trinamool BJP
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp