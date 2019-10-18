Illegal groundwater extraction punishable offence in UP

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The illegal extraction of groundwater will be a punishable offence in Uttar Pradesh under the UP Groundwater Management and Regulation Act 2019, which came into force on Friday.

Under the act, installing a rainwater harvesting system at government offices and departments is necessary.

"Groundwater Management and Regulation Act has come into force to permanently resolve the receding groundwater crisis. The bill will bring pace to the water conservation policy. The law will also help in reducing the water pollution," said VK Upadhyay, Director, Uttar Pradesh Groundwater Department.

"As per the act, the installation of rainwater harvesting system at all government, semi-government, government-funded offices and private institutions has been made mandatory," he added.

He elaborated that under the law, provisions have been made for groundwater management in risk-prone areas. Besides, the law will ensure that no individual or institution pollutes groundwater, rivers or ponds.

Upadhyay said that a list of regulations is being made for the time-bound implementation of several provisions of the Act.