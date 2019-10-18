Home Nation

Illegal groundwater extraction punishable offence in UP

Under the act, installing a rainwater harvesting system at government offices and departments is necessary.

Published: 18th October 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Well

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The illegal extraction of groundwater will be a punishable offence in Uttar Pradesh under the UP Groundwater Management and Regulation Act 2019, which came into force on Friday.

Under the act, installing a rainwater harvesting system at government offices and departments is necessary.

"Groundwater Management and Regulation Act has come into force to permanently resolve the receding groundwater crisis. The bill will bring pace to the water conservation policy. The law will also help in reducing the water pollution," said VK Upadhyay, Director, Uttar Pradesh Groundwater Department.

"As per the act, the installation of rainwater harvesting system at all government, semi-government, government-funded offices and private institutions has been made mandatory," he added.

He elaborated that under the law, provisions have been made for groundwater management in risk-prone areas. Besides, the law will ensure that no individual or institution pollutes groundwater, rivers or ponds.

Upadhyay said that a list of regulations is being made for the time-bound implementation of several provisions of the Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Illegal groundwater extraction UP Illegal groundwater extraction Uttar Pradesh illegal groundwater extraction
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp