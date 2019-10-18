Home Nation

In this Gujarat village, drinking alcohol will cost you a mutton feast for 800 people!

Published: 18th October 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

mutton curry

Image used for representational purpose. ( Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Drinking is a big no-no in Gujarat where the consumption and manufacture of alcohol is a punishable offence. Despite the ban, there is no dearth of drunkards in the state. But these villagers are leaving no stones unturned in their efforts to crack down on the menace.

In Gujarat's tribal village of Khatisitara in Banaskantha district, apart from paying a fine of Rs 2,000, one has to throw a mutton curry party, costing over Rs 20,000, to the whole village if caught drunk. Sounds like fun, right? Of course, only for the villagers. 

The fine was introduced in the village in 2013-14 following a rise in assaults and murders involving drunk men. 

Talking to TOI, village sarpanch Khimji Dungaisa said that drunk men should pay Rs 2,000 but if they are found creating a ruckus, the penalty is Rs 5,000. Along with the fine, the drunkard has to feed the village of 750-800 people with 'bokdu,' i.e. mutton curry with bati. 

He claimed the punishment has helped bring down the nuisance created by drunkards in the village. While an average of three to four people were caught in the initial years, only one such case was reported in 2018. The village hasn't witnessed even one case in 2019. 

"The last man caught creating a ruckus after drinking was Nanji Dungaisa, who had come from another village," the village sarpanch told TOI. 

TAGS
Gujarat liquor ban Khatisitara alcoholism liquor ban
Comments

