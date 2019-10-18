Home Nation

Indian Railway introduces 14 pairs of festival special trains for Diwali

To begin with, the 82414/13 New Delhi-Darbhanga via Gorakhpur will run on two, three and a single day in a week with effect from October 22 to 31 to and fro Bihar.

Published: 18th October 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Anticipating a massive rush in Bihar bound trains with passengers for the Diwali and the Chhatha festivals-starting from October 27 and November 1, the Indian Railways has introduced altogether 14 pairs of AC and non-AC festival special express trains in addition to permanent lot of running express trains between New Delhi, Anand-Vihar and Bihar’s Gaya, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Barani, Darbhanga and Katihar with effect from October 18 to November 3.

As per an estimated figure, more than 20 lakh passengers may undertake the journey from New Delhi and Anand-Vihar to various destinations in Bihar for the Diwali and the Chhatha festivals.

Sharing this information with this newspaper, chief spokesperson of East Central Railway (ECR) in Patna, Rajesh Kumar said, “All these festival specials AC and Non-AC express trains are either thrice in a week or weekly in the nature of its frequency. The proper punctuality schedules have been prepared to all these trains”.

To begin with, the 82414/13 New Delhi-Darbhanga via Gorakhpur will run on two, three and a single day in a week with effect from October 22 to 31 to and fro Bihar.

“The 82402 Anand-Vihar-Muzaffarpur special trains via Hajipur will run on October 29 and 30 to and fro between Delhi and Muzaffarpur. The 82416 /04093 Anand-Vihar-Jogvani festival special train twice in a week from October 23 to 29”, said Kumar.

The 04052/51 –Anand–Vihar–Katihar festival special between Anand-Vihar and Katihar will run on October 23 to 26. As per railway sources, the 04084/83 Delhi-Purniacourt unreserved festival express via Allahabad is another weekly train introduced to clear the festival rush between Delhi and Bihar’s Purnia.

“On the mainline between Patna and New Delhi, 04078/77 AC festival express on two days in a week from October 26 to November 2 has been introduced. Side by side, another 82404/040079 New Delhi-Patna festival special train has also been introduced with effect from October 25 to November 1”, Kumar said.

A special festival AC express (04414/13) has also been introduced between New Delhi and Saharsa has also been introduced to ferry the passengers from October 21 to November 1.

Other prominent festival special trains introduced between New Delhi and different locations of Bihar are:

  • the 04406/7 New Delhi-Darbhanga AC special,
  • the 04404/3 New Delhi-Barauni AC special,
  • the 04002/01 Anand-Vihar-Bhagalpur special,
  • the 04098/97-Anand Vihar-Gaya special,
  • 04044/43 Anand-Vihar-Gaya special,
  • 04022/21 Anand Vihar-Patna AC special.
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diwali special train Chhatha festivals Anand–Vihar–Katihar New Delhi-Darbhanga Indian Railway
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp