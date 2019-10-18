Indian Railway introduces 14 pairs of festival special trains for Diwali

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Anticipating a massive rush in Bihar bound trains with passengers for the Diwali and the Chhatha festivals-starting from October 27 and November 1, the Indian Railways has introduced altogether 14 pairs of AC and non-AC festival special express trains in addition to permanent lot of running express trains between New Delhi, Anand-Vihar and Bihar’s Gaya, Patna, Muzaffarpur, Barani, Darbhanga and Katihar with effect from October 18 to November 3.

As per an estimated figure, more than 20 lakh passengers may undertake the journey from New Delhi and Anand-Vihar to various destinations in Bihar for the Diwali and the Chhatha festivals.

Sharing this information with this newspaper, chief spokesperson of East Central Railway (ECR) in Patna, Rajesh Kumar said, “All these festival specials AC and Non-AC express trains are either thrice in a week or weekly in the nature of its frequency. The proper punctuality schedules have been prepared to all these trains”.

To begin with, the 82414/13 New Delhi-Darbhanga via Gorakhpur will run on two, three and a single day in a week with effect from October 22 to 31 to and fro Bihar.

“The 82402 Anand-Vihar-Muzaffarpur special trains via Hajipur will run on October 29 and 30 to and fro between Delhi and Muzaffarpur. The 82416 /04093 Anand-Vihar-Jogvani festival special train twice in a week from October 23 to 29”, said Kumar.

The 04052/51 –Anand–Vihar–Katihar festival special between Anand-Vihar and Katihar will run on October 23 to 26. As per railway sources, the 04084/83 Delhi-Purniacourt unreserved festival express via Allahabad is another weekly train introduced to clear the festival rush between Delhi and Bihar’s Purnia.

“On the mainline between Patna and New Delhi, 04078/77 AC festival express on two days in a week from October 26 to November 2 has been introduced. Side by side, another 82404/040079 New Delhi-Patna festival special train has also been introduced with effect from October 25 to November 1”, Kumar said.

A special festival AC express (04414/13) has also been introduced between New Delhi and Saharsa has also been introduced to ferry the passengers from October 21 to November 1.

Other prominent festival special trains introduced between New Delhi and different locations of Bihar are: