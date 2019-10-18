Kamal Nath launches five projects worth Rs 800 crore before Investors summit in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

INDORE : Top industrialists are likely to attend the maiden day-long Magnificent Madhya Pradesh Investors Summit in Indore on Friday.



While 1,500-plus industrialists and investors have been invited to the event, confirmation from 900 plus delegates has already been received.



The key industrialists who are likely to grace the event in Indore include Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adi Godrej, Sajiv Puri, Vikram Kirloskar, Dilip Sanghvi, N Srinivasan, Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chandrajit Banerji, Rajinder Gupta and Marc Jarrault.



The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, which will be followed by special sessions showcasing various opportunities that exist in the state in variegated sectors, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, textile and garment, warehousing and logistics, IT &ESDM, urban development and renewable energy.





On the eve of the summit, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday launched five projects worth Rs 800 crore in Indore. Nath dedicated the smart industrial park, developed in the neighbouring industrial town of Pithampur for Rs 375 crore.



The government is eyeing to attract an investment of Rs 10,000 crore through this park, which would be spread over 478 hectares. The CM also e-dedicated an IT Park .

Even as the Congress government is upbeat about the summit, the opposition BJP seems divided over it. While former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the summit and urged industrialists/investors to invest in the state, as MP is centrally located, has skilled labour and infrastructure.



The amiable people of the state make it most suitable investment destination.

“I appeal investors to invest in MP.” On the other hand Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said the summit is nothing but an event to mislead jobless youths by showing them dream of jobs through increased investment.



“It would have been better had the Congress government worked to fill up lakhs of vacancies in the state government, particularly in education department,” said Bhargava.