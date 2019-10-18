Home Nation

Kamal Nath launches five projects worth Rs 800 crore before Investors summit in Madhya Pradesh

While 1,500-plus industrialists and investors have been invited to the event, confirmation from 900 plus delegates has already been received.

Published: 18th October 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

 INDORE : Top industrialists are likely to attend the maiden day-long Magnificent Madhya Pradesh Investors Summit in Indore on Friday.

While 1,500-plus industrialists and investors have been invited to the event, confirmation from 900 plus delegates has already been received.

The key industrialists who are likely to grace the event in Indore include Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adi Godrej, Sajiv Puri, Vikram Kirloskar, Dilip Sanghvi, N Srinivasan, Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Chandrajit Banerji, Rajinder Gupta and Marc Jarrault.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, which will be followed by special sessions showcasing various opportunities that exist in the state in variegated sectors, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, textile and garment, warehousing and logistics, IT &ESDM, urban development and renewable energy.

On the eve of the summit, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday launched five projects worth Rs 800 crore in Indore. Nath dedicated the smart industrial park, developed in the neighbouring industrial town of Pithampur for Rs 375 crore.

The government is eyeing to attract an investment of Rs 10,000 crore through this park, which would be spread over 478 hectares. The CM also e-dedicated an IT Park . 

Even as the Congress government is upbeat about the summit, the opposition BJP seems divided over it. While former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the summit and urged industrialists/investors to invest in the state, as MP is centrally located, has skilled labour and infrastructure.

The amiable people of the state make it most suitable investment destination.

“I appeal investors to invest in MP.” On the other hand Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said the summit is nothing but an event to mislead jobless youths by showing them dream of jobs through increased investment.

“It would have been better had the Congress government worked to fill up lakhs of vacancies in the state government, particularly in education department,” said Bhargava.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath Investors Summit
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp