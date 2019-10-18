Home Nation

Lucknow University fines student Rs 20,000 for stealing a meal

The proctor said he had information that the student in question had been frequently taking meals in the central mess under fake names in the register.

Published: 18th October 2019 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, the Lucknow University (LU) has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on a B.A. second-year student for having a meal at the central mess without being authorised to do so. The student has also been asked to submit an affidavit on Rs 100 stamp paper.

According to reports, the incident took place on September 3 when the student Ayush Singh, who is a day scholar, went to the central mess and took lunch. As per rules, only hostellers are allowed to take meals in the central mess.

"Someone informed the proctor who came and caught hold of the student having his meal. Ayush Singh immediately apologised and said that he was feeling very hungry and, therefore, had the meal. He also promised not to break the rules in future," said a student.

Proctor, Prof Vinod Kumar Singh, however, served a notice to Ayush Singh and has asked him to deposit the amount of the fine within a week or face further disciplinary action.

The proctor said he had information that the student in question had been frequently taking meals in the central mess under fake names in the register.

However, the students are upset at the action. "He has apologised and if the authorities wanted, they could have asked him to pay for the meal. Asking him to pay Rs 20,000 is unfair because one eats only when one is hungry. Ayush did not take away anything from the university," said a group of students, who are supporting Ayush.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lucknow Lucknow University
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp