Home Nation

Maharashtra polls: BJP minister Babanrao Lonikar gets notice over 'money' remarks

Lonikar was caught on camera purportedly saying he faces no problem in winning the upcoming assembly polls since he has 'distributed money' in a Jalna hamlet.

Published: 18th October 2019 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP flags, cut outs (File Photo)

By PTI

JALNA: District election authorities on Thursday issued a notice to Maharashtra minister and BJP candidate Babanrao Lonikar over his controversial comments seen as an attempt to influence voters in an unethical way.

Lonikar was caught on camera purportedly saying he faces no problem in winning the upcoming assembly polls since he has "distributed money" in a hamlet here.

Lonikar, who holds the water supply portfolio, is the BJP candidate from Partur in Jalna district of central Maharashtra.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

In an audio-video clip, Lonikar, while addressing a poll rally, is heard purportedly saying, "I have given money to all and in hamlet, so I have no fear of losing the election."

After the clip went viral on social media, one of his opponents, Vijay Pawar, lodged a complaint with the returning officer and submitted the clip.

Pawar alleged Lonikar sought to lure voters through corrupt means, which is a violation of election norms.

Acting on the complaint, returning officer Bhausaheb Jadhav issued a show-cause notice to Lonikar and sought explanation about his comments in the clip.

Lonikar refuted the allegations and claimed the clip has been doctored by his opponents.

The BJP minister maintained he had said "development funds" were brought in every hamlet of his constituency.

He said 'money means development funds.

The Congress had accused Lonikar of violating the model code of conduct in force for the October 21 assembly polls and sought action against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babanrao Lonikar BJP Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Polls
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp