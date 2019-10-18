Home Nation

Pehlu Khan lynching case: Rajasthan government moves HC against acquittal of accused

An Alwar court had acquitted all six accused-- Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Kaluram, Dayanand, Yogesh Kumar and Bheem Rathi-- on August 14 this year, giving them the benefit of the doubt.

Pehlu Khan

Jaibuni, wife of Pehlu Khan, holding a picture of her late husband in their home in Jaisingh Pur Village in Nuh Haryana. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has filed an appeal in the high court here against the acquittal of all six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case.

Pehlu Khan and his sons were thrashed by a mob on the suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar's Behror on Aprli 1, 2017.

Khan had died at a hospital in Alwar on April 3.

"The appeal was filed in the Rajasthan high court on Monday," Additional Advocate General R P Singh said.

After the lower court verdict, the state government had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to identify errors and irregularities in the investigation and fix the responsibility for botching up the investigation on individual officers.

The SIT submitted its report to the DGP last month.

Khan and others were on their way to Nuh district in Haryana from Jaipur when the cow vigilantes stopped them in Behror on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway.

